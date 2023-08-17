Arrests Made in Utica Assault Investigation

UTICA, N.Y. -- Officers were dispatched to Cleveland Avenue and Stark Street regarding an assault investigation.
While Utica Police officers were on their way to the call, they were "advised that a car full of individuals were assaulting a male," officials said.
Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the victim.
"Upon doing so," UPD said, "they learned that the occupants of the vehicle had had an initial encounter with the male in the Oneida Square area that resulted in a physical altercation. After some time, they again approached him in the Saratoga Street area and dumped water on him from the vehicle. The vehicle then sped away and returned a short time later. When they did so, the occupants began to throw rocks at the victim, striking him repeatedly about the body."
The vehicle then stopped, the occupants got out, and all began kicking and punching the male, police said.
A witness called 911.
The male was taken to a local hospital.
The three people in the car were taken to the Utica Police Department.
Majesty Willis, 22, of Utica is charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree (victim over 65) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
Tasha Ambrister, 24, of Utica is charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree (victim over 65) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.
A 13-year-old male, whose name will not be released due to age, also had the same charges.