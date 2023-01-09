Arson arrest made in Word of Life Church fire in Chadwicks; suspect's 3rd arson charge since mid-December

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – A man accused in two arsons that happened in December is now facing a third arson charge following the fire at Word of Life Church on Oneida Street in Chadwicks Sunday night.
New Hartford police have charged 43-year-old Mark Palmano with third-degree arson in connection to the basement fire set at the church just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
In late December, Palmano was charged with two counts of third-degree arson regarding fires set at Mangia Macrina’s and the former Zebb’s restaurant, both located on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.
Police say because of new bail reform laws, Palmano could not be held on bail for the previous arson charges.
Following this third arson charge, Palmano was held on bail after his arrest.
The investigation is still active and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 315-724-7111.
The Word of Life Church was the scene of the brutal beating of brothers Christopher and Lucas Leonard in 2015. Lucas later died from his injuries.
Several people were indicted after the beating, including the brothers’ parents and sisters.
Their mother, Deborah Leonard, pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to prison. She was released from prison in 2020 after
The boys' father, Bruce Leonard, also pleaded guilty to assault and is eligible for parole in 2024.