Authorities arrest 1 of 3 suspects in Utica smoke shop robbery

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a 16-year-old who was allegedly one of three people involved in a Utica robbery in late December.
The Juvenile Aid Division worked with state police, Rome police and sheriff’s deputies during a vehicle chase and foot pursuit to catch the suspect in Rome on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The incident happened on Dec. 29, 2021, when police say three males went into a smoke shop on Sunset Avenue. They were caught on security cameras stealing items, and one of them threatened the cashier with a gun.
The cashier tried to fight back before the three ran from the shop.
Because the suspect is underage, no name will be released.
Police are still looking for the two other suspects.