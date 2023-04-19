Authorities execute multiple search warrants in untaxed cigarette investigation

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – Multiple agencies executed search warrants at a home in Chadwicks and three smoke shops in Oneida and Lewis counties on Tuesday following an investigation into the sale of untaxed cigarettes.
The following locations were searched:
- 105 Kay Circle, Chadwicks
- The Smoke Corner, 332 Genesee St., Utica
- Yorkville Cigar Shop and Discount Beverage Center, 200 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville
- The Smokers Corner, 7565 S. State St., Lowville
The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Division of Taxation and Finance worked on the investigation for two months. The search warrants were executed with the help of the New Hartford, Utica and Yorkville police departments, along with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities seized a large number of cigarettes, THC vape pens, gummies, edibles and a felony quantity of marijuana from the locations, as well as $470,000 in cash.
The suspects in this case are facing the following charges: felony possession of untaxed cigarettes, misdemeanor sale of untaxed cigarettes, felony possession of cannabis and conspiracy to commit these crimes.
According to the DA’s office, the names of the suspects are being withheld pending further action by a grand jury.