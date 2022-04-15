 Skip to main content
Authorities searching for suspect in armed robbery at Stewart's in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male suspect in an armed robbery at the Stewart’s Shops on Route 8 in the town of Bridgewater early Friday morning.

According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the robbery happened around 5:15 a.m.

The suspect is a male who was dressed in all black with a ski mask, who came into the store with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.

The male took an undetermined amount of money and ran from the scene before authorities arrived.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crime is asked to report any suspicious activity to the Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-765-2226.

