Authorities still searching for 2 suspects in fatal shooting on Whitesboro Street in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Authorities are searching for two more suspects accused in the murder of 24-year-old Kaeron Henderson, who was shot and killed on Whitesboro Street in November 2022.

Curon Jackson, 23, and Jamel Baker, 19, were both indicted for second-degree murder and are on Oneida County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list. Utica police say it is not clear where the two are from. The U.S. Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force has been working with local law enforcement to find them.

The fatal shooting happened on Nov. 20, 2022. A third suspect, 20-year-old Dontay Horning, of Utica, was arrested a day later and charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Henderson was found lying in the grass after he was shot on the 1500 block of Whitesboro Street. A passerby saw him and called 911. Henderson was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation can call UPD at 315-223-3461.