Barneveld man charged with DWI following crash with Amish buggy that injured 5

TRENTON, N.Y. – A Barneveld man was charged with DWI after New York State Police say he crashed into an Amish buggy, injuring two adults and three children under the age of 3.
The crash happened on Powell Road in Trenton around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11.
State police say 58-year-old Douglas Cark was driving his pickup truck eastbound when he struck the buggy, which overturned and ejected the family of five inside.
According to Oneida County Emergency Services, Clark initially left the scene and then returned shortly after.
A 2-year-old girl was semi-conscious when emergency responders arrived and had to be airlifted from St. Elizabeth Medical Center to Upstate Univesity Hospital to be treated for a fractured skull and broken leg. She is in critical condition.
A 3-year-old boy and a 4-month-old girl were also taken to St. Elizabeth’s for minor cuts on their heads.
Andy Swartzentruber, 26, who was operating the buggy, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Mattie Swartzentruber, 25, was treated at the hospital for a leg injury.
State police say Clark had a blood alcohol level of .21% at the time of the crash. He was charged with aggravated DWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident involving an animal, following too closely and other traffic violations.
Clark was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in town of Trenton Court on Feb. 27.