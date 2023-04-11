Benedict DiPiazza, who was convicted in 1964 Frankfort murder, released on parole

Notorious Herkimer County killer, Benedict Piazza, was released back into society Tuesday, one month after his request for parole was granted.

DiPiazza, now 78, shot and killed Noreen Jones, of Ilion, in 1964 as she hid under a desk in the Frankfort Village Clerk’s Office. She was 17 years old.

While DiPiazza was sentenced to life in prison, he was granted parole once before in 1999. However, he was quickly sent back to prison when he was found in possession of a bow and arrow.

Officials say DiPiazza was released in Schenectady County.

Herkimer County District Attorney Jeff Carpenter says he plans to do everything in his power to protect the survivors in his community and keep DiPiazza from returning to the county.