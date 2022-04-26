Benedict DiPiazza's parole hearing transcript reveals reasons freedom denied

On March 1, New York State Parole Board Commissioners at Groveland Correctional Facility, in Livingston County, took 78-year-old murderer Benedict DiPiazza back to 1964 Frankfort, asking DiPiazza why he stalked 17-year-old Noreen Jones into the Frankfort Police Station, shooting her multiple times while she hid under the village clerk's desk, in an adjoining office. DiPiazza replied, "Well, it was an emotional situation there. I dated her on and off. It got kind of serious.”
To this day, the Jones family maintains the two never dated; that he was fixated on her. Asked if he was having difficulty letting her go, DiPiazza said, 'Yes, I was'. Asked what he thought of it all now, DiPiazza said, "It's a sad event. Emotionally difficult for all parties concerned. It kind of destroyed my family and hers, both. Very remorseful. It caused a lot of problems.” Asked if he'd commit more crimes and cause more problems if released, DiPiazza said, 'I wouldn't think so. I mean, no."
Toward the end, DiPiazza told the commissioners he was physically falling apart and would like to be given a chance, expressing frustration that others at Groveland Correctional Facility whose crimes he felt were worse, were given that chance. The board's decision: parole denied.
Among their reasons: reasonable probability DiPiazza would not be free without again violating the law. Also, the heinousness of the crime, his disregard for Jones' life, minimization of his crime, and lack of effort to secure housing or other resources.
Benedict DiPiazza will have another shot at freedom in one year.