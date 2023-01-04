Blossvale man accused of raping woman while holding her captive

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. – A Blossvale man is facing charges after allegedly raping a woman while holding her captive.
Todd Estes, 44, is accused of zip-tying a woman’s hands behind her back, duct-taping her head and wrapping a rope around her neck down to her feet so she could not move for more than two hours. Estes also allegedly forced the woman into sexual intercourse while holding her captive.
The investigation began after the victim, who says she is acquainted with Estes, reported her allegations to authorities.
New York State Police arrested Estes on Wednesday and charged him with first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.