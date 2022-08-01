Boonville man charged with boating while intoxicated on Fourth Lake

A Boonville man is facing charges after police say he crashed a pontoon boat while intoxicated on Fourth Lake Sunday evening.
Town of Webb and town of Inlet police were called to the lake near the entrance to the Third Lake channel around 7:45 p.m. after the boat overturned.
Police say upon arrival, they found the operator of the boat, 30-year-old Dylan Lyon, and six passengers in the water with the boat partially submerged. All seven were safely transported to land and evaluated by emergency responders. No injuries were reported.
Following the investigation, Lyon was charged with operating a vessel while intoxicated and blood alcohol over .08%. Police say the crash appears to have been caused by a combination of alcohol and inexperience operating a boat.
According to police, the boat had been rented from Daiker’s.
Lyon was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 11.