Boonville woman accused of shoplifting from Dollar General

BOONVILLE, N.Y. – A Boonville woman is accused of shoplifting from the Dollar General in Taberg Tuesday afternoon.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, employees noticed 22-year-old Krizma Moran hiding items under her clothes and leaving the store without purchasing them.
Deputies were called to investigate and located Moran not far from the store. Maciol says she was found with stolen merchandise and arrested.
She was charged with petit larceny and released with an appearance ticket.