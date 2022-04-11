Bridgewater man facing gun charges following traffic stop in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A Bridgewater man is facing weapons charges after authorities found a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Sunday evening.
Officers with the UPD Crime Prevention Unit and Oneida County sheriff’s deputies stopped 26-year-old Eric Taylor-Holmes on the 1100 block of Steuben Street around 6 p.m. for vehicle and traffic violations.
Police say Taylor-Holmes was asked to step out of the vehicle, and that’s when officers saw that he had been sitting on a loaded black 9mm handgun to try and hide it.
Taylor-Holmes was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations.