Brother of defendant and victim testifies in brother's murder trial

The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on victim, James Westcott, testified Friday at Westcott's brother, Matthew's, murder trial, that it was the gunshot wound to the eye, not four stab wounds to his head, that killed James Westcott. Graphic autopsy photos accompanied the doctor's testimony.
Also on Friday, Michael Westcott, brother of the victim and defendant in this case, took the stand. He originally told police he stabbed his brother, James, in the head, but the district attorney dropped the attempted murder and assault charge against Michael Westcott, saying there was no evidence that he did that, other than him saying that he did. Michael was then charged with making a punishable false written statement.
At the very end of the day, the prosecution played that videotaped interview of defendant, Matthew Westcott, by state police.
In it, Westcott, at first, is very frustrated because he says all he saw was a big black spot when he tried to remember what happened the day he's accused of shooting his brother. And that is as far as they got with the videotaped interview Thursday.
But earlier in the day, a state police investigator said that after they took a food break during that interview, Matthew Westcott remembered everything and willingly told police. That portion of the videotaped interview will be played in court on Monday.
Once the prosecution rests, likely on Monday, the defense will be able to present witnesses, if they so choose, and we will know if the defendant plans to take the stand.