Brothers accused in fatal Oneonta stabbing may face grand jury indictment

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A grand jury in Otsego County will consider an indictment against two brothers accused in a fatal stabbing in Oneonta last month.
Kaleb O’Neill was stabbed multiple times in an alleyway on May 31 and later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Following more than 150 leads, police arrested Terry Decutler, of Sidney, and Nicholas Decutler, of Unadilla, two weeks later on June 16. Both are charged with second-degree murder.
The brothers appeared in court Wednesday where they learned that their case would go to a grand jury for possible indictment.
Police have not released details about the relationship between the victim and the brothers.
If convicted, the two face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.