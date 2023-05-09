Brothers sentenced in fatal Memorial Day stabbing in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Two brothers who admitted to murdering a man in Oneonta on Memorial Day last year were sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in Otsego County Court on Monday.

Terry DeCutler, 32, of Sidney, and Nicholas DeCutler, 35, of Unadilla, both pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree.

In June of 2022, the brothers were charged in the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Kaleb O’Neil, of Oneonta. O’Neil was attacked in an alleyway behind Main Street and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.