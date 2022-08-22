Buffalo woman who stole, crashed Kunkel ambulance sentenced to prison

The Buffalo woman who crashed a Kunkel ambulance she stole while in Utica in July of 2021 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Monday.
Vanessa Armstead stole the ambulance from the garage on Catherine Street and led authorities on a chase before crashing the vehicle in the Irondequoit Bay outside of Rochester.
Law enforcement was able to track Armstead with the ambulance’s GPS after she got on the Thruway.
Armstead was rescued from the water after the crash, but the vehicle sank in the bay and had to be retrieved by authorities.
Armstead pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny in June.