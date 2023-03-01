 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burning bottle thrown at house in Rome; police searching for suspect

  • Updated
  • 0
Rome police truck

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for a suspect in an attempted arson investigation.

Police were called to 104 S. Doxtater St. around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 after a bottle filled with flammable liquid was lit on fire and thrown at the house.

There was minor damage to a window and the outside of the building.

The police department is looking for security footage from the surrounding area showing any suspicious activity around the time of the crime. Anyone with information can call the RPD tip line at 315-339-7744 or leave an anonymous tip with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you