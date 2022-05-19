Camden man charged with violating order of protection during domestic dispute

CAMDEN, N.Y. – Authorities say a Camden man was arrested after he got into a fight with someone who had an order of protection against him.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies were called to a residence in Camden around 8:15 p.m. on May 18 for a report of a domestic dispute.
Maciol says the victim in the case suffered minor injuries during a physical dispute with 26-year-old Marcus J. Johnson. The sheriff says an active order of protection was in place at the time.
Following an investigation, deputies arrested Johnson and charged him with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
Johnson is being held at the Oneida County jail pending arraignment.