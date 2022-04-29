 Skip to main content
Camden woman accused of endangering the welfare of a child during domestic dispute

A Camden woman is accused of endangering the welfare of a child during a domestic dispute in the town of Florence on April 28.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 30-year-old Tonya Choquette, of Camden, was involved in a dispute on Thompson Corners Florence Road just before 2:30 p.m.

Maciol says Choquette became physical with a 10-month-old infant during a dispute with another family member at the scene.

Choquette was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

