Capitol Theatre one of several targets in rash of Rome burglaries

ROME, N.Y. – A thief was caught on security cameras breaking into the Cinema Capitol and Capitol Theatre in Rome early Tuesday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m., the male suspect broke through a window in the Cinema Capitol, ran inside and stole a cash box from behind a counter as well as the tip jar that was sitting on top.
Right afterward, the man breaks through the glass door to get inside the theatre, where he jumped over the concession counter likely searching for more cash.
“There’s no question he was looking for money. He went directly to the concession stand at both places and immediately went to the drawers,” said Art Pierce, executive director of the theatre.
The thief, however, didn’t find what he came looking for.
“We don’t keep money here, so, it’s probably not the best place to break into,” said Pierce.
The stolen cash box was found behind the Freedom Plaza not far from the theatre.
Pierce says he’s hoping to have some of the damage repaired by Wednesday, but a glass door will have to be custom ordered and may take about a week to be delivered.
Rome police say there’s been a rash of burglaries in the city throughout the month of August.
Copper City Smoke and Beverage on South James Street was burglarized on Aug. 7. Then on Aug. 17, someone broke into Luigi's Italian Cuisine on North James Street by pushing an air conditioner through the window. Two days later, Rome Dairy Mart on North James Street was also burglarized.
On the same day at the Capitol incidents, there was also a reported burglary at Rome Habib Market on Lawrence Street.
Police say it is not yet clear if the crimes are related.
Investigators are still searching for suspects.