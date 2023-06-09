Chadwicks Super Mart clerk accused of selling marijuana to minors

Chadwicks, N.Y.-- New Hartford Police arrested a 22-year-old clerk at the Super Mart on Oneida Street in Chadwicks. He is accused of selling alcohol, tobacco products and marijuana to minors.
In a raid, police say they confiscated more than 700 boxes of marijuana and untaxed cigarettes valued at over 13 thousand dollars.
Police also say they seized six thousand dollars cash.
Ohood Mojali is charged with unlawful dealing with a child, criminal sale of cannabis and selling alcohol to a person under 21.
New Hartford police are reminding people, especially minors, of the increased risks of buying pot and some tobacco products and how in some cases they are mixed with dangerous substance that can be extremely harmful.