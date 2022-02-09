Chenango County bus driver accused of forcible touching facing more charges

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A Chenango County school bus driver accused of forcibly touching students is facing more charges.
New York State Police say 61-year-old Douglas C. Webb did not disclose a previous sex abuse conviction on his application to become a bus driver for the Sherburne-Earlville School District.
Webb is charged with offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records.
Last week, Webb was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly touching three teen students.
Webb was arraigned on the new charges and released with appearance tickets.
Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the three teens.