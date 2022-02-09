 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chenango County bus driver accused of forcible touching facing more charges

  • 0
Douglas Webb

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A Chenango County school bus driver accused of forcibly touching students is facing more charges.

New York State Police say 61-year-old Douglas C. Webb did not disclose a previous sex abuse conviction on his application to become a bus driver for the Sherburne-Earlville School District.

Webb is charged with offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records.

Last week, Webb was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly touching three teen students.

RELATED: Chenango County school bus driver accused of forcibly touching 3 teen students

Webb was arraigned on the new charges and released with appearance tickets.

Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the three teens.

Recommended for you