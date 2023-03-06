Chenango County man accused of stealing more than $130,000 from elderly person

NORTH NORWICH, N.Y. – A man was arrested in North Norwich on Sunday after allegedly stealing more than $130,000 from an elderly person.
The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating 35-year-old Bruice A. Jeffrey since a report was filed with county Social Services in early 2022 claiming the elderly victim’s account had been depleted.
Jeffrey had allegedly been stealing from the victim since 2016.
Following the year-long investigation, Jeffrey was arrested and charged with three counts of grand larceny and petit larceny.
He was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.