Chenango County school bus driver accused of forcibly touching 3 teen students

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – A 61-year-old school bus driver is accused of forcibly touching students in the Sherburne-Earlville School District.
Douglas C. Webb was arrested on Feb. 3 following an investigation into the inappropriate conduct.
According to New York State Police, Webb inappropriately touched three students ages 14, 15 and 16.
Webb is charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance following his arrest.
Police say orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the three students.