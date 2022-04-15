 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON IN CENTRAL NEW
YORK...

Relative humidity will drop as low as 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. Southwest winds will increase to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 40 mph. The highest winds will be in the Finger Lakes.
These dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for
wildfire spread this afternoon. Be sure to heed the New York
State Burn Ban which remains in effect until May 14.

Chenango County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Sherburne

  • Updated
  • 0
Chenango County Sheriff's Office

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home in Sherburne over the weekend.

On April 10, authorities were called to a home on Knapp Road for a reported shooting. Deputies found 39-year-old Joseph M. Hubbard, of Poolville, dead inside of the home. During the investigation, deputies determined Hubbard was shot with a rifle.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were two other adults and children in the residence at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Recommended for you