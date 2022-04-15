Chenango County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal shooting in Sherburne

SHERBURNE, N.Y. – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a home in Sherburne over the weekend.
On April 10, authorities were called to a home on Knapp Road for a reported shooting. Deputies found 39-year-old Joseph M. Hubbard, of Poolville, dead inside of the home. During the investigation, deputies determined Hubbard was shot with a rifle.
According to the sheriff’s office, there were two other adults and children in the residence at the time of the incident.
No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.