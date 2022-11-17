 Skip to main content
Chicago man admits to traveling to Oneida County to coerce 9-year-old into sexual acts

  • Updated
  • 0
Judge gavel

A 41-year-old Chicago man has admitted to traveling to Oneida County with the intent to meet with what he thought was a 9-year-old child to try and coerce them into engaging in sexual acts with him.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kevin Couture sent explicit messages online to an undercover officer posing as a child from January to February of this year.

Couture then traveled to Oneida County on Feb. 8 with the intention of meeting with the child to entice them into engaging in sexual acts. When Couture arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the child, he was instead met with law enforcement and arrested.

Couture pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted enticement and coercion of a minor and faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in Syracuse on March 22, 2023.

This case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force, comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Computer Crimes Unit.

