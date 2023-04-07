Child killer, David Trebilcock, moved to non-secure unit at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center

David Trebilcock stabbed 6-year-old Lauren Belius to death in her Sherrill home in 2011. Lauren's mother, Allison Danough Belius, fought her way into the room, and stabbed Trebilcock. It was morning. Lauren's twin sister was in the room. A judge ruled Trebilcock not responsible by reason of mental disease or defect.
"He locked our dog in the garage so he couldn't be in the way, he destroyed a hard drive," said Danough Belius. "He put a lot of thought into what he did that morning."
Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara didn't buy it either.
"I understand the mom's feelings, because as the DA, I think the system let me down. I never for one second believed that he was mentally ill and I still don't," said McNamara.
Now, Trebilcock's been moved from a secure to a non-secure section of Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center. Equally as infuriating for this still-grieving mother, how she says it all went down, basically, without her knowledge.
"We get a phone call to the wrong number, nobody ever did any follow up to try to contact me directly. I had to chase them down for weeks and weeks and weeks," says Danough Belius.
If not insanity, what could push a man to stab a six-year-old to death? The district attorney has theories, and questions.
"I've always felt that the fact that he destroyed his computer at the same time was very relevant to me. I still would like to know why he destroyed the computer," says McNamara.
Perhaps even more concerning to Allison Danough Belius is what happens in two more years, when Trebilcock is re-evaluated. Could it be another step toward more freedom?
"If that wasn't what put him in there, how do we trust him coming out, to really be better? Nothing was really wrong with him in the first place," she said.
Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center is in Orange County.