Child pornography cyber tip leads to arrest of Oneida man

ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing a felony child pornography charge following an investigation by New York State Police.
Austin Meeks, 27, was arrested on Feb. 21 and charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child.
The investigation started when a cyber tip was sent to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit investigated the allegations and determined Meeks was in possession of images and videos of child pornography.
Meeks was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to City of Oneida Court on March 16.