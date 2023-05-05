 Skip to main content
Child sex abuse investigation leads to Yorkville man's indictment

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Lazarek

A Yorkville man accused of sexually abusing a young girl was arrested on Friday following a months-long investigation.

The allegations against 41-year-old Daniel Lazarek were first reported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022. The case was assigned to the Child Advocacy Center.

Lazarek allegedly subjected a girl younger than 11 to sexual contact over the course of a year.

Based on the evidence found during the investigation, Lazarek was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested on Friday and remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

An order of protection has also been issued on the child’s behalf.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the U.S. marshals regional fugitive task force.

