Child sex abuse investigation leads to Yorkville man's indictment

A Yorkville man accused of sexually abusing a young girl was arrested on Friday following a months-long investigation.
The allegations against 41-year-old Daniel Lazarek were first reported to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office in November 2022. The case was assigned to the Child Advocacy Center.
Lazarek allegedly subjected a girl younger than 11 to sexual contact over the course of a year.
Based on the evidence found during the investigation, Lazarek was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested on Friday and remanded to the Oneida County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.
An order of protection has also been issued on the child’s behalf.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the U.S. marshals regional fugitive task force.