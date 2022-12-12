Closing arguments complete in Matthew Westcott murder trial; defendant did not testify

UTICA, N.Y. -- Closing statements are complete in the murder trial of Matthew Westcott, the Taberg man accused of shooting and killing his brother.
The defense rested without calling any witnesses. Westcott did not take the stand in his own defense. The defense went first, taking 25 minutes to sum up their case. The prosecution took about an hour and 20 minutes.
The defense attorney said he was going to put his client on the stand, but that the jury couldn't get any more raw and vulnerable input from Matthew Westcott than they saw in the videotaped interview with police, where he answered questions without aid of counsel.
The attorney argued self defense, saying Matthew Westcott couldn't sit around and wait for his brother to burn down the house, as he'd allegedly threatened; Matthew had to act now.
The prosecution said it was a crime of anger and hate, not fear, and that just because Matthew Westcott was sick of his brother, James, that didn't give him the right to take his life. The prosecutor said that neither the Westcott parents, nor brother, Michael, were afraid of James, and that none of them left the house or called police after the argument.
The judge will charge, or, instruct the jury Tuesday morning. Then, the jury will begin deliberations.