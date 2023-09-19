Cocaine, Packaging Material, Scale Seized After Search Warrants in Rome

ROME, N.Y. -- A search warrant at a Lawrence Street apartment in Rome led to the seizure of 4.5 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials and a digital scale.
Search warrants were executed on Sept. 18 on the residence and on the person, Ernest H. Fancher Sr., 43, of Rome.
Fancher was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
He was arraigned in Rome City Court and taken to Oneida County Jail, where he is being held with no bail.