 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cocaine, Packaging Material, Scale Seized After Search Warrants in Rome

  • Updated
  • 0
Fancher, Ernest Sr.

Submitted Photo

ROME, N.Y. -- A search warrant at a Lawrence Street apartment in Rome led to the seizure of 4.5 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials and a digital scale. 

Search warrants were executed on Sept. 18 on the residence and on the person, Ernest H. Fancher Sr., 43, of Rome.

Fancher was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance. 

He was arraigned in Rome City Court and taken to Oneida County Jail, where he is being held with no bail. 

Do you have a news tip? Send it to news@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you