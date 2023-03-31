Colorado fugitive wanted on child sex crime charges found living in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A fugitive from Colorado wanted on sex abuse charges was arrested in Rome on Friday.
After a six-week investigation, members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office found Sean McNulty, 46, living at 863 Lawrence St. The investigation started when the sheriff’s office was contacted by law enforcement in Colorado. The U.S. marshals fugitive task force helped with the investigation.
Allegations against McNulty include sexual crimes against children under the age of 15.
He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. on Friday and will be held pending extradition proceedings.
Further charges may be pending.