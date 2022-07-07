Connecticut teen accused of assaulting police officers in Inlet

INLET, N.Y. – A Connecticut teen is facing charges after Town of Inlet police say he assaulted officers during an incident in Inlet on the Fourth of July.
According to police, 19-year-old Zaviour Steiner was in front of the Inlet Common School holding two large knives around 5:20 a.m. threatening to commit suicide by police.
After a lengthy conversation with Steiner, police were able to take him into custody. However, police say he bit and kicked officers while trying to punch and stab them as they were placing him under arrest.
Steiner was placed in the back of an ambulance to be transported to St. Luke’s in Utica for a mental health evaluation. Police said he also punched a paramedic during the ride.
Two days later, Steiner was released from the hospital and transported to Inlet court where he was arraigned on the following charges:
- Assault on a police officer
- Menacing a police officer
- Resisting arrest
- Assault
- Harassment
Steiner was remanded to the Hamilton County jail on $15,000 bail or $30,000 bond.