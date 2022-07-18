Contractor accused of stealing $25K from homeowner in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A Boonville man is facing charges after town of Webb police say he took $25,000 from a homeowner to purchase materials for renovations but never actually bought the items.
According to police, the homeowner hired 46-year-old David Allen as a contractor in June of 2021 to work on several renovation projects at a house in the town of Webb.
Over the following months, the homeowner gave Allen several checks totaling more than $25,000 to cover the purchase of materials for the renovations.
Throughout the months-long investigation, police determined Allen cashed the checks but did not purchase the materials and did not give any money back to the homeowner.
An arrest warrant was issued on July 5 and Allen turned himself in on July 7. He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a D felony.