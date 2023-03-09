Convicted killer, Benedict DiPiazza, to be released on parole in April

Notorious local killer, Benedict DiPiazza, has been granted parole.

DiPiazza, 78, shot and killed 17-year-old Noreen Jones, as she hid under a desk in the Frankfort Village Clerk's Office in 1964.

He was paroled once before, but returned to prison a few months later, on a parole violation.

But following his most recent interview with the parole board, on Feb. 28, DiPiazza was granted a release date of April 11 or earlier.

He'll be released upon completion of his community preparation, which could be before, on, or after his earliest release date.

NewsChannel 2 has filed a formal request for the transcripts from that parole interview.