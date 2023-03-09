 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convicted killer, Benedict DiPiazza, to be released on parole in April

  • Updated
  • 0

Benedict DiPiazza, convicted of killing 17-year-old Noreen Jones in 1964, is scheduled to be released on parole in April.

Notorious local killer, Benedict DiPiazza, has been granted parole.

DiPiazza, 78, shot and killed 17-year-old Noreen Jones, as she hid under a desk in the Frankfort Village Clerk's Office in 1964.

He was paroled once before, but returned to prison a few months later, on a parole violation.

But following his most recent interview with the parole board, on Feb. 28, DiPiazza was granted a release date of April 11 or earlier.

He'll be released upon completion of his community preparation, which could be before, on, or after his earliest release date.

NewsChannel 2 has filed a formal request for the transcripts from that parole interview.

Tags

Recommended for you