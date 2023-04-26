Convicted murderer moves to Utica after more than 50 years in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – A man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in 1971 was recently paroled and has moved to Utica.
Carl Macedonio, 75, killed 18-year-old Christina Ferrara in Smithtown, which is on Long Island. He was also convicted of committing other violent rapes, according to Utica police.
A judge sentenced Macedonio to 25 years to life in prison.
Because Macedonio is classified as a Level 3 sex offender, he must disclose where he is living. Utica police were notified on Wednesday of his relocation to the 600 block of Bleecker Street.
Macedonio was denied parole in 2018 and the judge imposed a 24-month hold, according to court documents.
In 2020, Ferrara’s family launched a change.org petition opposing Macedonio’s parole. It received more than 8,700 signatures.