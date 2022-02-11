Convicted sex offender allegedly sexually abuses child in Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – A convicted sex offender is facing charges after allegedly sexually abusing a child under 13 years old in 2014.
According to New York State Police, 51-year-old Scott E. Cooley, of Lowville, abused the child several times throughout the town and village of Lowville in July of 2014.
Cooley was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of criminal sex act and nine counts of first-degree sex abuse.
He was remanded to the Lewis County Correctional Facility on $40,000 cash bail or $80,000 bond.
According to the state sex offender registry, Cooley was convicted of sodomy, sexual abuse and rape in 2001. His victims were two young girls ages 4 and 13. He served one year in jail was on five years of probation.