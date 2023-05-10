Correctional officer hit in head with fire extinguisher while trying to break up fight between inmates

ROME, N.Y. – An inmate at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome assaulted a correctional officer with a fire extinguisher last week, according to union representatives.
The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association says on May 2, an officer was trying to break up a fight between two inmates when one of them grabbed a fire extinguisher and hit him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. According to NYSCOPBA, the inmate kicked the officer while he was on the ground and stomped on his arm so he couldn’t grab his pepper spray.
A second officer came over to assist and used pepper spray to stop the inmate’s attack. He was then able to place the inmate in handcuffs.
The 34-year-old inmate, who is serving his second stint in state prison, was also found with a piece of glass in his pocket that had tape on one end to function as a handle. After searching his cell, officers found a second piece of glass with a tape handle. Both weapons were seized as evidence.
The injured officer was treated at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for injuries to his head, leg, lower back and arm.
Charges related to the attack are pending.
The inmate is serving seven years for criminal possession of a weapon and a controlled substance. He had previously served five years for assault and drug possession.