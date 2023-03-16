Corrections officer sent to hospital with fractured knee, chipped tooth after jail assault

ORISKANY, N.Y. – A corrections officer was left with a fractured knee and chipped tooth following an attack at the Oneida County Correctional Facility this past weekend.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says Tahjer Hicks, who has been at the jail since November on robbery charges, assaulted the officer around 5:30 p.m. on March 12.
Hicks is accused of punching the officer in the face and throwing him to the ground while he was trying to serve dinner trays.
Another officer was called in to help and Hicks was removed from the unit.
The injured officer was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated for a cut on his face and a fractured patella.
Hicks was charged with felony assault and is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitestown Town Court at a later date.