Craigslist rental scam suspect sought in Utica

Craigslist scam in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for a man suspected in a rental scam.

The suspect allegedly advertised a fake rental property on Craigslist and fraudulently took money toward a deposit.

Utica police posted a video of the man on Facebook Thursday in an effort to help identify him. The suspect is white and was wearing a red baseball cap, dark jacket, jeans and tan shoes in the video.

Anyone with information that may help with this investigation is asked to call Investigator Dare with the Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3566. An anonymous tip can also be submitted to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

