Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested

ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday.
Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
During the search, investigators found 3.3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, 1.2 grams of powder cocaine, 56 suboxone strips, 9.9 ounces of marijuana, metal knuckles, packaging material and digital scales.
The man who lived in the apartment, 49-year-old Scott Knapp, was arrested and charged with:
- Nine counts of varying degrees of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felony and misdemeanor
- Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon
- One count of criminally using drug paraphernalia
- One count of obstructing governmental administration
- One count of resisting arrest
Knapp was in the Madison County jail Thursday awaiting arraignment.