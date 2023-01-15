Customer with gun stops assailant at New Hartford Applebee's

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.-- Police in New Hartford arrested a Utica man who allegedly tried to attack workers at Applebee's on Commercial Drive Saturday but was stopped by a customer with a handgun.
Police were first called to the restaurant around 6:40 p.m. for a fight in progress. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that 28-year-old Esteban Padron had entered the restaurant after being previously asked to leave for being disorderly.
While Padron was being escorted out, he began attacking an employee. Padron then ran behind the bar, grabbed a steak knife, and continued fighting with staff members. One staff member was cut by the knife while trying to gain control of the situation. A second staff member also received minor injuries.
A person dining at the restaurant at the time noticed that Padron was attempting to harm multiple employees and drew his handgun, which he has a permit for and gave Padron commands to stay on the ground and drop the knife. Padron followed those commands and was taken into custody by police.
Padron has been charged with second-degree attempted assault, two counts of third-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was charged and transported to St. Luke's for a mental heal evaluation.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.