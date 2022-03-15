Daughter pleads not guilty to murdering mother in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The 23-year-old Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother in February pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday.
Paleigh M. Iannarilli was also deemed fit to stand trial during her appearance in front of Judge Bauer.
Iannarilli is accused of shooting her mother, 43-year-old Theresa G. Nielsen, with a long gun during an argument at a home on Milton Avenue the morning of Feb. 7.
Iannarilli was arrested at the scene.
She is due back in court on April 19.