Daughter who shot and killed mother in Rome sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – A Rome woman who shot and killed her mother last year was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Tuesday.
Paleigh Iannarilli, 24, fatally shot 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen during an argument at her home on Milton Avenue in Rome on Feb. 7, 2022.
She initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and was found not competent to stand trial. She was placed in a treatment facility until she could be evaluated and found competent to proceed.
In January, she admitted to the crime and changed her plea.