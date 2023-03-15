 Skip to main content
Daughter who shot and killed mother in Rome sentenced to 20 years to life in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – A Rome woman who shot and killed her mother last year was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison on Tuesday.

Paleigh Iannarilli, 24, fatally shot 43-year-old Theresa Nielsen during an argument at her home on Milton Avenue in Rome on Feb. 7, 2022.

She initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and was found not competent to stand trial. She was placed in a treatment facility until she could be evaluated and found competent to proceed.

In January, she admitted to the crime and changed her plea.

