Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
occurring.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
county, Oneida.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 412 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area.  Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rome, Lee, Vienna, Sylvan Beach, Taberg, Blossvale and Verona
Beach.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

Debit Card Scam Reported at First Source

  • Updated
  • 0
First Source Text Sent to Customers

Text Via Customer Mobile Device

UTICA, N.Y. -- There have been multiple calls and messages to the WKTV newsroom about a possible scam happening at First Source Federal Credit Union. 

Here's an update on the debit card scam reported at First Source.

Some people who contacted us even reported thousands of dollars missing from their bank accounts.

Some people who contacted us even reported thousands of dollars missing from their bank accounts. 

So far, First Source has sent a text message and an email to customers. 

A screenshot of what that text message looked like is below. 

First Source Text Sent to Customers

Text Via Customer Mobile Device

Below is the email that was sent to customers from Member Services. 

The First Source website also has a banner on its website alerting customers of the scam. 

The following information was sent from Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Katie Ullman:

The WKTV newsroom has received reports that some customers have had the missing money returned to their accounts already. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

