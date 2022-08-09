Delaware County man charged with manslaughter in wife's death

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A Delaware County man has been charged with manslaughter after New York State Police say he did not call for help when his wife was suffering from a medical event that turned out to be fatal.
Justin Valk, 46, of Davenport was arrested on Friday and charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
According to state police, Justin inflicted additional physical harm on 47-year-old Stephanie Valk while she was having a medical emergency at their home on Pine Cliff Circle on Aug. 1. Police say Justin also failed to call immediately call for assistance.
Authorities were eventually called to the home and Stephanie was transported to the hospital for treatment. She died two days later on Aug. 3.
Justin was remanded to the Delaware County jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $75,000 bond.
Anyone with additional information that may be relevant to this case is asked to call state police at 607-561-7400 and reference SJS 10971239.