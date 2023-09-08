Deputies: '2 ATVs Were Stolen' in Bridgewater, Arrest Made

BRIDGEWATER, N.Y. -- A Leonardsville man is charged in connection with two stolen ATVs from a garage in Bridgewater.
This man was identified by officials as 30-year-old Joel Barney.
The burglary happened on Donley Road on Aug. 8.
Oneida County Sheriff's deputies charged Barney with criminal possession of stolen property.
The ATVs have been recovered and returned to their owners.
"Barney was issued an appearance ticket and given a court date in the Town of Bridgewater later this month," deputies said.