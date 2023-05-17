 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Deputies arrest man who allegedly damaged kiosk at Oneida County Office Building

  • Updated
  • 0

A man is accused of punching and damaging a kiosk at the Oneida County Office Building.

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested in Utica after allegedly damaging a kiosk at the Oneida County Office Building.

Evens Charles, 45, was at the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services on the first floor when he allegedly punched the screen of an electronic kiosk causing it to come out of its cabinet.

Oneida County sheriff’s deputies witnessed the incident a took Charles into custody. He was charged with criminal mischief and criminal tampering, both misdemeanors.

Charles also had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest from the City of Rome. He was turned over to the warrants unit and arraigned in Rome City Court before being released.

Evens Charles

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

