Deputies arrest man who allegedly damaged kiosk at Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – A man was arrested in Utica after allegedly damaging a kiosk at the Oneida County Office Building.
Evens Charles, 45, was at the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services on the first floor when he allegedly punched the screen of an electronic kiosk causing it to come out of its cabinet.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies witnessed the incident a took Charles into custody. He was charged with criminal mischief and criminal tampering, both misdemeanors.
Charles also had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest from the City of Rome. He was turned over to the warrants unit and arraigned in Rome City Court before being released.