Deputies find no evidence of student with weapon following investigation at MOBOCES

VERONA, N.Y. – Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to Madison-Oneida BOCES Thursday morning to investigate a report of a student on a bus with a weapon.
BOCES administration initiated a lockout around 7:30 a.m. and contacted the sheriff’s office.
The school resource officer and a special patrol officer at the scene investigated and determined the student did not have a weapon. Deputies say no students or staff were ever in any danger. However, the student in question had been suspended and should not have come to school on the bus.
The student was charged with trespassing and issued an appearance ticket before being turned over to a parent.
The student’s name was not released due to age.